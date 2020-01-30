Boston Common Asset Management LLC Sells 105 Shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,325 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MA. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 102.8% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,517 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the second quarter worth $253,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,796,913 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $16,876,196,000 after acquiring an additional 297,230 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 33.5% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,280 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 35.2% in the second quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 2,076 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Mastercard news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 8,444 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $2,659,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 7,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.13, for a total value of $2,097,656.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,924,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,129,624,042.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 310,149 shares of company stock worth $96,463,335 over the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MA stock opened at $320.32 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $323.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.53, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $306.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $284.61. Mastercard Inc has a twelve month low of $197.66 and a twelve month high of $327.09.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.50% and a return on equity of 146.92%. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Mastercard Inc will post 7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $8.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to repurchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.65%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard to $348.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Mastercard from $338.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $324.21.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

