Boston Common Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its position in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,698 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Smith & Nephew were worth $995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Smith & Nephew in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $17,259,000. Park National Corp OH acquired a new stake in Smith & Nephew in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Smith & Nephew by 108.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 25,670 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 13,328 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 106.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 274,591 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $13,216,000 after purchasing an additional 141,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 5.1% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,646 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

SNN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup began coverage on Smith & Nephew in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Smith & Nephew in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Smith & Nephew from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Shares of SNN stock opened at $49.97 on Thursday. Smith & Nephew plc has a fifty-two week low of $37.57 and a fifty-two week high of $50.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.22.

Smith & Nephew Company Profile

Smith & Nephew plc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers sports medicine joint repair products for surgeons, including an array of instruments, technologies, and implants necessary to perform minimally invasive surgery of the joints, such as the repair of soft tissue injuries and degenerative conditions of the knee, hip, and shoulder.

