Boston Common Asset Management LLC Sells 715 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,305 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 715 shares during the quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $1,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,189 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,433,000 after purchasing an additional 12,705 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 9.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 196,724 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $15,902,000 after purchasing an additional 17,339 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aptiv during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,026,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Aptiv by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,970 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in Aptiv by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 6,907 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Vos Glen W. De sold 2,700 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.73, for a total value of $239,571.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,211,303.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP David M. Sherbin sold 5,500 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total transaction of $513,590.00. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APTV opened at $89.88 on Thursday. Aptiv PLC has a 1 year low of $63.36 and a 1 year high of $99.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $93.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.61. The firm has a market cap of $22.88 billion, a PE ratio of 23.11, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.01.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The auto parts company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.27. Aptiv had a return on equity of 34.88% and a net margin of 6.99%. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 4th. Aptiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.73%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on APTV shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Aptiv in a report on Monday, November 4th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Aptiv in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Aptiv from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aptiv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $81.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.90.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

