Boston Common Asset Management LLC Sells 784 Shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,246 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 784 shares during the quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $1,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Credicorp by 19.9% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 343 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Credicorp during the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in Credicorp by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 350 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its holdings in Credicorp by 146.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 645 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Credicorp in the 4th quarter valued at $171,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Credicorp alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Credicorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Bank of America cut shares of Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Credicorp from $250.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Credicorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $241.00.

Shares of NYSE:BAP opened at $213.13 on Thursday. Credicorp Ltd. has a 1-year low of $199.83 and a 1-year high of $252.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.76, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $213.78 and its 200-day moving average is $212.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The bank reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Credicorp had a net margin of 24.52% and a return on equity of 16.30%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Credicorp Ltd. will post 16.37 EPS for the current year.

In other Credicorp news, insider Abotomey Darryl sold 105,790 shares of Credicorp stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.21, for a total transaction of $762,745.90. 15.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Credicorp Profile

Credicorp Ltd., a financial services holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Wealth Management segments. The company offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

Further Reading: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP).

Receive News & Ratings for Credicorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credicorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.