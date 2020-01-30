Boston Common Asset Management LLC Sells 101,829 Shares of HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC lowered its position in HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) by 74.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 101,829 shares during the quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in HD Supply were worth $1,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HDS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HD Supply by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 221,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,598,000 after acquiring an additional 83,070 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in HD Supply by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 266,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,730,000 after purchasing an additional 15,141 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in HD Supply by 194.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 13,693 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in HD Supply in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,301,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association lifted its position in HD Supply by 7.9% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 181,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,323,000 after purchasing an additional 13,290 shares during the last quarter. 97.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Buckingham Research raised their target price on shares of HD Supply from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of HD Supply from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. BidaskClub lowered shares of HD Supply from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America cut shares of HD Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of HD Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.80.

NASDAQ HDS opened at $40.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.09. HD Supply Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $36.99 and a fifty-two week high of $47.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.98.

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. HD Supply had a return on equity of 45.42% and a net margin of 7.51%. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that HD Supply Holdings Inc will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

About HD Supply

HD Supply Holdings, Inc operates as an industrial distributor in North America. It operates through two segments, Facilities Maintenance, and Construction & Industrial. The Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing supplies, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware products, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance products, and water and wastewater treatment products, as well as heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products.

