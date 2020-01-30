Boston Common Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 57,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,240 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $1,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger during the second quarter valued at $321,000. Natixis acquired a new stake in Kroger during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,993,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in Kroger by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 592,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,859,000 after purchasing an additional 10,760 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Kroger by 120.5% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,236,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in Kroger by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 91,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 33,000 shares during the last quarter. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Kroger news, SVP Mark C. Tuffin sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.44, for a total transaction of $73,944.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 188,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,355,394.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 15,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $431,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 121,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,390,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

KR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Kroger from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kroger in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Kroger from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Kroger from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.74.

Kroger stock opened at $27.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $22.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.61. Kroger Co has a 52 week low of $20.70 and a 52 week high of $29.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $27.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.18 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 20.32% and a net margin of 1.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Kroger Co will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.33%.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

