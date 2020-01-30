Boston Common Asset Management LLC Sells 1,894 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 46,270 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,894 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for approximately 1.2% of Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $10,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its stake in Home Depot by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 28,412 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,205,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Grassi Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 38,492 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $8,406,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 6,845 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,038 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brick & Kyle Associates increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.2% during the third quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 14,119 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,343,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. 69.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total value of $2,772,543.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,627,789.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total transaction of $23,968,980.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 277,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,641,068.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 126,552 shares of company stock worth $26,765,281 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 target price (down from $255.00) on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Home Depot to $246.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.65.

NYSE:HD opened at $234.02 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $223.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.74. The firm has a market cap of $255.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.26, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.00. Home Depot Inc has a one year low of $179.52 and a one year high of $239.31.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53. The business had revenue of $27.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.51 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 721.00% and a net margin of 10.01%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.51 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 10.08 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

