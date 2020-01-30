Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) is Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Boston Common Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,404 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 468 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 2.1% of Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $17,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its stake in Alphabet by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. 33.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GOOG shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. KeyCorp increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,546.00 to $1,769.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine lowered Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,527.47.

GOOG opened at $1,458.63 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $1,001.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.30, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $1,025.00 and a 12 month high of $1,503.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,398.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,272.80.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.57 by ($2.45). Alphabet had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The company had revenue of $40.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $13.06 EPS. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 49.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,400.04, for a total value of $915,626.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,119 shares in the company, valued at $1,566,644.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 73,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $3,655,221.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,687,187 shares of company stock valued at $337,436,197 over the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

