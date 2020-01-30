Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Has $419,000 Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors reduced its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,823 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 189 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $419,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sharkey Howes & Javer bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 776,755 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $67,469,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785 shares during the last quarter. MACRO Consulting Group increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 22,000 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 43,628 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,789,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 131,536 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $11,425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662 shares during the period. 73.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ABT stock opened at $89.14 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $87.39 and its 200 day moving average is $84.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.27, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.12. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $69.69 and a 12 month high of $92.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The healthcare product maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 11.56%. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Guggenheim cut shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Abbott Laboratories has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.57.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.58, for a total value of $3,359,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,885,906.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

