9,596 Shares in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Acquired by Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new stake in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 9,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $427,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in OGE Energy by 6.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 285,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,172,000 after buying an additional 16,803 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 2.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 218,838 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,314,000 after acquiring an additional 5,252 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OGE Energy during the second quarter valued at about $43,897,000. United Services Automobile Association increased its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 66.7% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 138,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,893,000 after acquiring an additional 55,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of OGE Energy by 67.6% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. 65.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on OGE. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of OGE Energy in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of OGE Energy from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. OGE Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.50.

Shares of NYSE OGE opened at $45.83 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.51. The stock has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28, a PEG ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. OGE Energy Corp. has a 12 month low of $39.86 and a 12 month high of $46.09.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.14. OGE Energy had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The firm had revenue of $755.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $728.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a $0.3875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is 73.11%.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that provides physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

