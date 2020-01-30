Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Has $431,000 Stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors reduced its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 24.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,225 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $431,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 124.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,957,919 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $227,976,000 after buying an additional 2,195,893 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 361.2% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,073,215 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,817,000 after acquiring an additional 840,526 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,742,124 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $98,866,000 after purchasing an additional 451,066 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $23,448,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines in the third quarter valued at approximately $23,450,000. Institutional investors own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

NYSE:DAL opened at $56.65 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.97 and its 200 day moving average is $57.87. The firm has a market cap of $37.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.74, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.41. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.22 and a 52-week high of $63.44.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The transportation company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $11.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.37 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 33.28% and a net margin of 10.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 30,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.55, for a total transaction of $1,740,081.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 323,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,643,610.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Delta Air Lines from $72.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Wolfe Research lowered Delta Air Lines from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.94.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

Further Reading: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.