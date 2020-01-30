Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Grows Position in Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its position in Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Iron Mountain by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,655,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $646,523,000 after purchasing an additional 384,196 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Iron Mountain by 5.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,986,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $428,457,000 after buying an additional 637,543 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA grew its stake in Iron Mountain by 1.1% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 7,208,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $233,493,000 after buying an additional 78,925 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,196,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,006,000 after acquiring an additional 37,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 0.6% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,976,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,945,000 after acquiring an additional 12,665 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

NYSE IRM opened at $31.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a PE ratio of 23.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.51. Iron Mountain Inc has a fifty-two week low of $29.28 and a fifty-two week high of $37.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.27). Iron Mountain had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain Inc will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IRM. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays set a $39.00 price objective on Iron Mountain and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Iron Mountain has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.37.

In other news, Director Jennifer Allerton sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total value of $164,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,484 shares in the company, valued at $609,232.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 85 million square feet across more than 1,400 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

Recommended Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM).

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.