Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Buys New Position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 9,463 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACGL. World Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 12,273 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. boosted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 0.3% during the third quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 119,263 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,006,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 89.1% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Arch Capital Group by 2.2% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,226 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Arch Capital Group by 72.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. 79.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.60, for a total value of $1,040,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 302,517 shares in the company, valued at $12,584,707.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 13,349 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.83, for a total value of $545,039.67. Insiders sold a total of 48,349 shares of company stock valued at $1,995,338 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group stock opened at $44.13 on Thursday. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $28.74 and a fifty-two week high of $45.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $18.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.63.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 21.97% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ACGL has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Arch Capital Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. BidaskClub raised Arch Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Arch Capital Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arch Capital Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.04.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

