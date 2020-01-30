Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Buys 186 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,731 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $413,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHM. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 11.9% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 29,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Whitnell & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Whitnell & Co. now owns 18,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Pegasus Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $60.45 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.90. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $52.27 and a 1 year high of $61.81.

