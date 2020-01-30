Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Buys 186 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,731 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $413,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHM. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 11.9% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 29,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Whitnell & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Whitnell & Co. now owns 18,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Pegasus Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $60.45 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.90. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $52.27 and a 1 year high of $61.81.

Latest News

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Has $3.39 Million Stock Holdings in Johnson Controls International PLC
Boston Common Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in MakeMyTrip Limited
Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Sells 5,402 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc.
Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Purchases 4,825 Shares of iShares Gold Trust
Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group Inc
Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF
