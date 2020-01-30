Short Interest in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) Expands By 21.0%

Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,940,000 shares, an increase of 21.0% from the December 31st total of 4,910,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,070,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of ZTS opened at $138.51 on Thursday. Zoetis has a one year low of $84.35 and a one year high of $143.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $133.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 4.39. The company has a market capitalization of $64.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.81.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. Zoetis had a return on equity of 70.78% and a net margin of 23.76%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. Zoetis’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zoetis will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. This is an increase from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.56%.

In other news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 15,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.81, for a total value of $2,143,147.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,745,789.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Clinton A. Jr. Lewis sold 6,123 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total value of $711,063.99. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,248,499.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 141,445 shares of company stock worth $17,242,504. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 74.4% during the third quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ZTS. ValuEngine lowered Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $138.00 target price on shares of Zoetis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.43.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Recommended Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.