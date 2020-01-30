Casa Minerals (CVE:CASA) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.07

Casa Minerals Inc (CVE:CASA)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 15000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 million and a PE ratio of -5.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.08 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.10.

Casa Minerals Company Profile (CVE:CASA)

Casa Minerals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum. It focuses on the exploration of the Pitman Property comprising 15 mineral claims covering 7,871.371 hectares located in Terrace, British Columbia.

