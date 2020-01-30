Aton Resources (CVE:AAN) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.02

Posted by on Jan 30th, 2020

Aton Resources Inc (CVE:AAN) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 348000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.33 million and a P/E ratio of -2.27.

About Aton Resources (CVE:AAN)

Aton Resources Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the Arab Republic of Egypt. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, zinc, and silver deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Abu Marawat concession covering an area of 738 square kilometers located in Egypt.

