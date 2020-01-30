Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) Hits New 52-Week High at $36.28

Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $36.28 and last traded at $36.13, with a volume of 538532 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.01.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Duke Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays set a $35.00 price objective on Duke Realty and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. BTIG Research downgraded Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Duke Realty from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Duke Realty from $31.50 to $33.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Duke Realty has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.92.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.31 billion, a PE ratio of 32.48, a P/E/G ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.67.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.10. Duke Realty had a net margin of 40.04% and a return on equity of 8.49%. The company had revenue of $217.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.62 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. Duke Realty’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Duke Realty Corp will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 70.68%.

In other news, CEO James B. Connor sold 28,600 shares of Duke Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total transaction of $1,003,288.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Duke Realty by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 9,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian raised its holdings in Duke Realty by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 17,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its holdings in Duke Realty by 3.1% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 24,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 0.5% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 198,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,754,000 after buying an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 1.0% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 86,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,952,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

About Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE)

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 153 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is listed on the S&P 500 Index.

