Short Interest in Advanced Drainage Systems Inc (NYSE:WMS) Expands By 20.7%

Advanced Drainage Systems Inc (NYSE:WMS) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,810,000 shares, a growth of 20.7% from the December 31st total of 1,500,000 shares. Approximately 3.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 353,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.1 days.

In related news, insider Tim A. Makowski sold 1,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.63, for a total transaction of $70,731.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,773 shares in the company, valued at $184,380.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ronald R. Vitarelli sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $462,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,387 shares in the company, valued at $1,747,399.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,058,831 shares of company stock worth $39,599,232 in the last quarter. 20.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WMS. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 0.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 491,745 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,998 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,733,836 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $122,432,000 after acquiring an additional 28,682 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 73.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 81,093 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,659,000 after acquiring an additional 34,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.50% of the company’s stock.

WMS opened at $42.58 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.81. Advanced Drainage Systems has a 52 week low of $24.19 and a 52 week high of $42.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of -11.51 and a beta of 0.92.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The construction company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.41). Advanced Drainage Systems had a positive return on equity of 18.28% and a negative net margin of 13.50%. The firm had revenue of $495.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.84 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Drainage Systems will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WMS. ValuEngine lowered Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $41.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.80.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products in the United States and internationally. The company offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

