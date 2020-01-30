Great Western Bancorp Inc (NYSE:GWB) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Great Western Bancorp Inc (NYSE:GWB) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,190,000 shares, an increase of 20.3% from the December 31st total of 989,500 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 274,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days.
In other news, CFO Peter Robert Chapman sold 4,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $138,414.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $880,260. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GWB. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 5.6% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 8,367 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Great Western Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $310,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Great Western Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $436,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $482,000. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 1.7% during the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 19,334 shares of the bank’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. 97.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NYSE GWB opened at $29.85 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.63. Great Western Bancorp has a 1 year low of $28.06 and a 1 year high of $38.78.
Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. Great Western Bancorp had a net margin of 27.38% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The company had revenue of $120.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Great Western Bancorp will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. Great Western Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 40.82%.
About Great Western Bancorp
Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Great Western Bank that provides business and agri-business banking, retail banking, and wealth management services in the United States. The company offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing non-transaction accounts, time deposits, and corporate credit cards.
