Great Western Bancorp Inc (NYSE:GWB) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Great Western Bancorp Inc (NYSE:GWB) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,190,000 shares, an increase of 20.3% from the December 31st total of 989,500 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 274,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days.

In other news, CFO Peter Robert Chapman sold 4,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $138,414.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $880,260. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GWB. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 5.6% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 8,367 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Great Western Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $310,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Great Western Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $436,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $482,000. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 1.7% during the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 19,334 shares of the bank’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. 97.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GWB. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Great Western Bancorp from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Great Western Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Stephens downgraded Great Western Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Great Western Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Great Western Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.25.

Shares of NYSE GWB opened at $29.85 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.63. Great Western Bancorp has a 1 year low of $28.06 and a 1 year high of $38.78.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. Great Western Bancorp had a net margin of 27.38% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The company had revenue of $120.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Great Western Bancorp will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. Great Western Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 40.82%.

About Great Western Bancorp

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Great Western Bank that provides business and agri-business banking, retail banking, and wealth management services in the United States. The company offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing non-transaction accounts, time deposits, and corporate credit cards.

