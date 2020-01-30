Recro Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:REPH) Short Interest Update

Recro Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:REPH) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,290,000 shares, a growth of 20.6% from the December 31st total of 1,070,000 shares. Currently, 6.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 326,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days.

REPH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Recro Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Recro Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. BidaskClub lowered Recro Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on Recro Pharma from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.90.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in REPH. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Recro Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $198,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Recro Pharma by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 394,904 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,376,000 after purchasing an additional 93,855 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Recro Pharma by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,178 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Recro Pharma by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,292,173 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,142,000 after buying an additional 167,346 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Recro Pharma by 9.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 917,121 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,327,000 after buying an additional 80,582 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Recro Pharma stock opened at $16.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $360.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.09 and a beta of -0.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.97 and a 200 day moving average of $13.73. Recro Pharma has a 12 month low of $5.53 and a 12 month high of $19.00.

Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $25.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.83 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Recro Pharma will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

Recro Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products for hospital and related acute care settings. The company operates in two segments, Acute Care, and Contract Development and Manufacturing. Its lead product candidate includes injectable meloxicam, which completed pivotal phase III clinical trials for the treatment of post-operative pain.

