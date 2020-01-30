Short Interest in Matson Inc (NYSE:MATX) Rises By 20.8%

Matson Inc (NYSE:MATX) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 672,300 shares, an increase of 20.8% from the December 31st total of 556,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 145,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.6 days. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sidoti lifted their target price on shares of Matson from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Matson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Matson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.00.

Get Matson alerts:

In related news, SVP Peter T. Heilmann sold 4,460 shares of Matson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.33, for a total value of $175,411.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,593,533.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Blake Baird sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $117,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,538. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,732 shares of company stock valued at $530,748. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Matson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $328,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Matson by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 94,210 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,844,000 after purchasing an additional 7,202 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Matson by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 39,462 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Fruth Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Matson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Matson during the third quarter worth approximately $846,000. Institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MATX opened at $38.17 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 18.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.21. Matson has a 1-year low of $31.66 and a 1-year high of $42.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The shipping company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. Matson had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 3.94%. The firm had revenue of $572.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $574.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Matson will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Matson’s payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

Matson Company Profile

Matson, Inc provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia. It primarily transports dry containers of mixed commodities, refrigerated commodities, packaged foods and beverages, building materials, automobiles, and household goods; livestock; seafood; general sustenance cargo; and garments, footwear, and other retail merchandise.

See Also: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Matson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.