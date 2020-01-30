Momo Inc (NASDAQ:MOMO) Short Interest Up 20.5% in January

Momo Inc (NASDAQ:MOMO) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,060,000 shares, a growth of 20.5% from the December 31st total of 4,200,000 shares. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,580,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MOMO. ValuEngine raised shares of Momo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Momo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Momo from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. UBS Group increased their target price on Momo from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Momo from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.20.

Get Momo alerts:

NASDAQ:MOMO opened at $30.53 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.83. The company has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 6.14 and a quick ratio of 6.14. Momo has a 1-year low of $25.69 and a 1-year high of $41.50.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The information services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. Momo had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 23.03%. The company had revenue of $622.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $613.62 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Momo will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MOMO. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Momo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Momo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Momo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Momo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Momo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $168,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.27% of the company’s stock.

About Momo

Momo Inc operates a mobile-based social and entertainment platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application and various related features, functionalities, tools, and services to users, customers, and platform partners. It offers Momo mobile application that enables users to establish and expand their social relationships based on locations; interests; and recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, social games, and other video- and audio-based interactive experiences.

Recommended Story: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Momo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Momo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.