Short Interest in Cna Financial Corp (NYSE:CNA) Expands By 20.3%

Cna Financial Corp (NYSE:CNA) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 969,100 shares, a growth of 20.3% from the December 31st total of 805,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 209,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.6 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other news, EVP Douglas Worman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total value of $225,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,782,458. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cna Financial by 2.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,133,179 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $53,339,000 after buying an additional 23,688 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Cna Financial by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 902,968 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,471,000 after acquiring an additional 108,887 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Cna Financial by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 630,481 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,676,000 after acquiring an additional 4,833 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Cna Financial by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 580,177 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,574,000 after acquiring an additional 51,598 shares during the period. Finally, CORDA Investment Management LLC. lifted its position in Cna Financial by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. now owns 354,597 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,463,000 after acquiring an additional 13,295 shares during the period. 99.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Cna Financial stock opened at $44.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Cna Financial has a 12 month low of $42.28 and a 12 month high of $50.47.

Cna Financial (NYSE:CNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.67). The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Cna Financial had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 6.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Cna Financial will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cna Financial

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products primarily in the United States. It offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated standard property and casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

