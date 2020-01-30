Neurometrix Inc (NASDAQ:NURO) Short Interest Up 20.0% in January

Neurometrix Inc (NASDAQ:NURO) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,300 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the December 31st total of 49,400 shares. Currently, 6.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 132,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

NURO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Neurometrix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Neurometrix in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Neurometrix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th.

Shares of NURO stock opened at $3.11 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.75. Neurometrix has a 52 week low of $2.52 and a 52 week high of $12.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 million, a PE ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 0.81.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Neurometrix stock. Sabby Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Neurometrix Inc (NASDAQ:NURO) by 15.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 934,212 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124,730 shares during the period. Sabby Management LLC owned about 95.33% of Neurometrix worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Neurometrix Company Profile

NeuroMetrix, Inc, a healthcare company, develops and markets products for the detection, diagnosis, and monitoring of peripheral nerve and spinal cord disorders. The company develops wearable neuro-stimulation therapeutic devices and point-of-care neuropathy diagnostic tests to address chronic health conditions, including chronic pain, sleep disorders, and diabetes.

