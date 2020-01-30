Engagement Labs (CVE:EL) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.03

Engagement Labs Inc (CVE:EL) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 71000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $8.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91.

Get Engagement Labs alerts:

Engagement Labs (CVE:EL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$1.04 million during the quarter.

Engagement Labs Inc provides intelligent data, analytics, and insights for marketers and organizations to track, measure, and benchmark the conversations happening around a brand or industry. The company offers TotalSocial, a platform to measure online and offline conversations in a single scoring system comprising TotalSocial SCORECARD for scores and metrics through an online portal; TotalSocial DIAGNOSTICS for dedicated account management; and TotalSocial PREDICT for modeling the impact on business.

Featured Article: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Engagement Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Engagement Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.