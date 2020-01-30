Engagement Labs (CVE:EL) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.03

Posted by on Jan 30th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Engagement Labs Inc (CVE:EL) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 71000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $8.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91.

Engagement Labs (CVE:EL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$1.04 million during the quarter.

Engagement Labs Company Profile (CVE:EL)

Engagement Labs Inc provides intelligent data, analytics, and insights for marketers and organizations to track, measure, and benchmark the conversations happening around a brand or industry. The company offers TotalSocial, a platform to measure online and offline conversations in a single scoring system comprising TotalSocial SCORECARD for scores and metrics through an online portal; TotalSocial DIAGNOSTICS for dedicated account management; and TotalSocial PREDICT for modeling the impact on business.

Featured Article: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?

Receive News & Ratings for Engagement Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Engagement Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Short Interest in Zoetis Inc Expands By 21.0%
Short Interest in Zoetis Inc Expands By 21.0%
Casa Minerals Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.07
Casa Minerals Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.07
Aton Resources Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.02
Aton Resources Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.02
Duke Realty Hits New 52-Week High at $36.28
Duke Realty Hits New 52-Week High at $36.28
Short Interest in Advanced Drainage Systems Inc Expands By 20.7%
Short Interest in Advanced Drainage Systems Inc Expands By 20.7%
Great Western Bancorp Inc Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest
Great Western Bancorp Inc Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report