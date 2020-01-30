Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX) Short Interest Up 20.2% in January

Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,900 shares, an increase of 20.2% from the December 31st total of 28,200 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 16,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.
ALX opened at $334.70 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $332.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $346.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 12.91 and a current ratio of 12.91. Alexander’s has a 1 year low of $311.77 and a 1 year high of $394.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 30.82 and a beta of 0.36.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 27th will be given a dividend of $4.50 per share. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 24th.
About Alexander’s
Alexander’s, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in leasing, managing, development and redeveloping its properties. Its operating properties are located in the greater New York City metropolitan area. The company was founded on May 16, 1955 and is headquartered in Paramus, NJ.
