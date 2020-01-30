Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX) Short Interest Up 20.2% in January

Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,900 shares, an increase of 20.2% from the December 31st total of 28,200 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 16,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

ALX opened at $334.70 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $332.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $346.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 12.91 and a current ratio of 12.91. Alexander’s has a 1 year low of $311.77 and a 1 year high of $394.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 30.82 and a beta of 0.36.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 27th will be given a dividend of $4.50 per share. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 24th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Alexander’s by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 3,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Alexander’s by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,064,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Alexander’s by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Alexander’s by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Alexander’s in the second quarter valued at $66,000. 34.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alexander’s

Alexander’s, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in leasing, managing, development and redeveloping its properties. Its operating properties are located in the greater New York City metropolitan area. The company was founded on May 16, 1955 and is headquartered in Paramus, NJ.

