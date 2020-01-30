Trainline Plc (LON:TRN) Receives GBX 481.25 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Trainline Plc (LON:TRN) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 481.25 ($6.33).

TRN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Trainline in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 430 ($5.66) target price on shares of Trainline in a report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Trainline from GBX 525 ($6.91) to GBX 535 ($7.04) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Trainline from GBX 490 ($6.45) to GBX 480 ($6.31) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 480 ($6.31) price target on shares of Trainline in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th.

TRN opened at GBX 484.50 ($6.37) on Monday. Trainline has a fifty-two week low of GBX 400 ($5.26) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 525 ($6.91). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 487.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion and a PE ratio of -0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.13.

Trainline Plc operates an independent rail and coach travel platform. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, International, and Trainline for Business. The UK Consumer segment sells rail tickets to domestic and inbound customers on behalf of various rail and coach carriers in the United Kingdom.

