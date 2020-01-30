VOLVO AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of VOLVO AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of VOLVO AB/ADR in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued an “inline” rating for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of VOLVO AB/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of VOLVO AB/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of VOLVO AB/ADR in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of VOLVO AB/ADR in a research note on Monday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of VOLVO AB/ADR stock opened at $15.90 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.05. VOLVO AB/ADR has a 12-month low of $12.88 and a 12-month high of $17.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $33.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.54.

AB Volvo (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells trucks, buses, construction equipment, and marine and industrial engines in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. The company offers trucks for long-haulage, construction, and distribution purposes under the Volvo, UD Trucks, Renault Trucks, Mack, Eicher, and Dongfeng brands; and city and intercity buses, coaches, and bus chassis under the Volvo, Prevost, Nova Bus, and UD Bus brands.

