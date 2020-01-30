Mizuho Raises Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Price Target to $1,650.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) had its price target hoisted by Mizuho from $1,450.00 to $1,650.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,546.00 to $1,769.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alphabet from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1,496.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $1,527.47.

GOOG stock opened at $1,458.63 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet has a twelve month low of $1,025.00 and a twelve month high of $1,503.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,398.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,272.80. The stock has a market cap of $1,001.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.30, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.57 by ($2.45). Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 21.04%. The company had revenue of $40.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $13.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet will post 49.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP David C. Drummond sold 28,430 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,266.89, for a total value of $36,017,682.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,031,163.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP David C. Drummond sold 56,860 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,289.62, for a total transaction of $73,327,793.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,806 shares in the company, valued at $59,072,333.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,687,187 shares of company stock worth $337,436,197. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,205,186 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $21,839,988,000 after buying an additional 612,804 shares during the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP grew its position in Alphabet by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 1,142,934 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,393,237,000 after buying an additional 224,907 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 452,151 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $551,172,000 after purchasing an additional 113,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth $114,576,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

