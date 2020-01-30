KeyCorp Begins Coverage on Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO)

KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) in a research note released on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $67.00 target price on the construction company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Winnebago Industries’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.36 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.05 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.00 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Winnebago Industries from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a top pick rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Winnebago Industries from $65.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Winnebago Industries from a buy rating to a sell rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Winnebago Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Winnebago Industries presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $56.00.

NYSE:WGO opened at $55.63 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.69. Winnebago Industries has a 1-year low of $26.69 and a 1-year high of $57.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.01 and a beta of 1.63.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.10. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 4.98%. The company had revenue of $588.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Winnebago Industries will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 14th. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.79%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Winnebago Industries by 35.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 88,382 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,753,000 after purchasing an additional 23,157 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries in the second quarter worth $260,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 0.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 444,358 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,175,000 after buying an additional 3,431 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 1.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,390,199 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $169,682,000 after buying an additional 51,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Winnebago Industries by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,857,706 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $71,801,000 after acquiring an additional 10,453 shares during the last quarter. 92.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in five segments: Winnebago Motorhomes, Winnebago Towables, Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Specialty Vehicles, and Chris-Craft Marine.

