Amigo Holdings PLC (LON:AMGO) Receives GBX 216.25 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Amigo Holdings PLC (LON:AMGO) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 216.25 ($2.84).

AMGO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Amigo in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Amigo from GBX 235 ($3.09) to GBX 225 ($2.96) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Amigo from GBX 250 ($3.29) to GBX 125 ($1.64) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 28th.

In related news, insider Stephan Wilcke sold 1,506,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 63 ($0.83), for a total transaction of £948,878.28 ($1,248,195.58).

Amigo stock opened at GBX 56.90 ($0.75) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 213.64, a quick ratio of 22.32 and a current ratio of 22.39. Amigo has a 52 week low of GBX 53.40 ($0.70) and a 52 week high of GBX 297.50 ($3.91). The stock has a market capitalization of $261.43 million and a P/E ratio of 3.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 66.06 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 92.23.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th were given a dividend of GBX 3.10 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.77%. Amigo’s payout ratio is 0.33%.

Amigo Company Profile

Amigo Holdings PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides guarantor loans to individuals in the United Kingdom. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Bournemouth, the United Kingdom. Amigo Holdings PLC is a subsidiary of Richmond Group Limited.

