Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Receives $34.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.00.

Several research firms recently commented on UNM. DOWLING & PARTN restated a “buy” rating on shares of Unum Group in a report on Monday, November 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Unum Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unum Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 11th.

NYSE UNM opened at $27.54 on Monday. Unum Group has a one year low of $24.71 and a one year high of $38.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.56, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.59.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.01). Unum Group had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. Unum Group’s payout ratio is 21.92%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mechanics Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Unum Group by 72.7% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Unum Group by 33.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum UK, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

