American Express (NYSE:AXP) Downgraded by Stephens

Stephens lowered shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note released on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Stephens currently has $144.00 target price on the payment services company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $136.00. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

AXP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $122.00 target price on shares of American Express and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Nomura lifted their target price on shares of American Express from to and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Oppenheimer set a $126.00 target price on shares of American Express and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of American Express from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a neutral rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $137.04.

AXP stock opened at $131.68 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $127.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.11. The company has a market capitalization of $108.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.05. American Express has a 52-week low of $100.54 and a 52-week high of $138.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.41.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The payment services company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.03. American Express had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 30.24%. The business had revenue of $11.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. This is a boost from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.98%.

In other American Express news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.96, for a total value of $1,769,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,090 shares in the company, valued at $21,715,256.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Laureen Seeger sold 27,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total transaction of $3,750,758.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 53,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,310,653.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,115 shares of company stock valued at $7,822,107 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in American Express in the third quarter worth $27,000. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC acquired a new stake in American Express in the third quarter worth $30,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in American Express in the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in American Express in the third quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

