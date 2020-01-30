Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) Receives $50.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.00.

CNS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Cohen & Steers in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Cohen & Steers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd.

Shares of CNS stock opened at $75.05 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.70. Cohen & Steers has a 12 month low of $36.78 and a 12 month high of $75.80. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 28.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.87.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.06. Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 33.07% and a return on equity of 48.90%. The company had revenue of $109.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. Cohen & Steers’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cohen & Steers will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Francis C. Poli sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.54, for a total value of $133,080.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,242,324.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 50.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 650 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $244,000. 47.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cohen & Steers Company Profile

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

