Stifel Nicolaus Raises Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Price Target to $250.00

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its target price upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report published on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the social networking company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Facebook from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, November 23rd. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities set a $242.00 price objective on shares of Facebook and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, forty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $242.19.

FB stock opened at $223.23 on Monday. Facebook has a 12 month low of $145.70 and a 12 month high of $224.20. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $211.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.39. The stock has a market cap of $621.08 billion, a PE ratio of 35.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.05.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.03. Facebook had a net margin of 27.08% and a return on equity of 20.39%. The firm had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Facebook will post 8.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 139,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.40, for a total value of $27,336,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.40, for a total transaction of $51,324.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,717 shares in the company, valued at $1,325,935.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 532,598 shares of company stock worth $102,936,282 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FB. Arjuna Capital lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 10,313 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 2,954 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 11,200 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 32,376 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $6,249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 74,494 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $14,377,000 after purchasing an additional 20,039 shares during the period. Finally, D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 389.8% in the 2nd quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 31,903 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $6,157,000 after purchasing an additional 25,390 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.86% of the company’s stock.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

