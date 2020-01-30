Covenant Transportation Group (NASDAQ:CVTI) Lifted to Overweight at Stephens

Stephens upgraded shares of Covenant Transportation Group (NASDAQ:CVTI) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on CVTI. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Covenant Transportation Group from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Covenant Transportation Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Covenant Transportation Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Covenant Transportation Group from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Covenant Transportation Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.67.

Get Covenant Transportation Group alerts:

NASDAQ CVTI opened at $13.81 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.61. Covenant Transportation Group has a one year low of $12.35 and a one year high of $24.99. The firm has a market cap of $255.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.64 and a beta of 1.53.

Covenant Transportation Group (NASDAQ:CVTI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. Covenant Transportation Group had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 3.42%. The business had revenue of $233.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.20 million. Equities analysts predict that Covenant Transportation Group will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CVTI. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Covenant Transportation Group by 5.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,593 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Covenant Transportation Group by 48.0% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 16,480 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 5,343 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Covenant Transportation Group by 2.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,109,393 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,321,000 after purchasing an additional 28,689 shares in the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Covenant Transportation Group during the second quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Covenant Transportation Group by 3.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 663,466 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,759,000 after purchasing an additional 20,097 shares in the last quarter. 62.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Covenant Transportation Group

Covenant Transportation Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation and brokerage services primarily in the continental United States. It offers expedited and dedicated services. The company also provides ancillary services, including freight brokerage and logistics services, warehousing, and accounts receivable factoring; and over-the-road truckload services, as well as transportation management, shuttle, and switching services.

Recommended Story: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for Covenant Transportation Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covenant Transportation Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.