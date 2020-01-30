Brokerages Set Osisko gold royalties Ltd (TSE:OR) Target Price at C$16.89

Shares of Osisko gold royalties Ltd (TSE:OR) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$16.89.

Several research analysts have recently commented on OR shares. National Bank Financial upgraded Osisko gold royalties from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$15.50 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC cut Osisko gold royalties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$18.50 to C$15.25 in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Osisko gold royalties from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$16.00 price target on shares of Osisko gold royalties in a report on Friday, November 8th.

Shares of TSE OR opened at C$12.84 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 9.27, a quick ratio of 9.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.76. Osisko gold royalties has a 12 month low of C$11.00 and a 12 month high of C$17.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$12.32 and a 200-day moving average of C$13.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.17.

Osisko gold royalties (TSE:OR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$109.24 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Osisko gold royalties will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Osisko gold royalties’s payout ratio is currently -15.84%.

Osisko gold royalties Company Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and similar interests in Canada and internationally. Its assets include the 5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine; the 2.0% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Eleonore mine; a 9.6% diamond stream on the Renard diamond mine; a 4% gold and silver stream on the Brucejack gold; a 3% NSR royalty on the Seabee gold operations located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the 1.38% to 2.55% NSR royalty on the Island Gold mine.

