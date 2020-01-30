Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) Lowered to Market Perform at Leerink Swann

Leerink Swann cut shares of Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have $24.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on MYL. ValuEngine raised Mylan from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler began coverage on Mylan in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a neutral rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Mylan from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered Mylan from an overweight rating to an equal rating and cut their price target for the company from $25.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Svb Leerink lowered Mylan from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.92.

Shares of Mylan stock opened at $22.10 on Monday. Mylan has a 12 month low of $16.63 and a 12 month high of $32.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $11.27 billion, a PE ratio of 5.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.42.

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.03. Mylan had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 0.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Mylan will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mylan news, insider Goulds Bruce 8,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Mylan by 83.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Mylan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mylan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Mylan by 92.9% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Mylan by 570.7% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,551 shares during the last quarter. 85.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mylan N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic, branded-generic, brand-name, and over-the-counter (OTC) pharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers active pharmaceutical ingredients and finished dosage forms; and antiretroviral medicines to treat HIV/AIDS.

