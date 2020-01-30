Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) Downgraded to Hold at SunTrust Banks

SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has $182.00 target price on the medical research company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $170.00. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Icon’s FY2021 earnings at $8.83 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ICLR. UBS Group set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Icon and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Icon in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Icon from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $191.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. BidaskClub raised shares of Icon from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Icon in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Icon currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $171.89.

Get Icon alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ICLR opened at $173.01 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.70. Icon has a 52 week low of $127.58 and a 52 week high of $176.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $170.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Icon by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,595,030 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $529,691,000 after purchasing an additional 203,734 shares during the last quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. boosted its stake in shares of Icon by 51.7% during the 3rd quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 1,524,903 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $224,680,000 after purchasing an additional 519,534 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Icon by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,391,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $205,052,000 after purchasing an additional 70,921 shares during the last quarter. SPF Beheer BV acquired a new stake in shares of Icon during the 3rd quarter worth about $76,360,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Icon by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 193,108 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,452,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389 shares during the last quarter. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Icon

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

Further Reading: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Icon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Icon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.