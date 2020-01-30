Avrobio Inc (NASDAQ:AVRO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Posted by on Jan 30th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Avrobio Inc (NASDAQ:AVRO) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.25.

AVRO has been the topic of several research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Avrobio in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Nomura initiated coverage on Avrobio in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Avrobio in a research report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine cut Avrobio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Avrobio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avrobio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Avrobio during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avrobio during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Avrobio by 14.0% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Partner Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Avrobio during the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

Avrobio stock opened at $21.44 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.07. The stock has a market cap of $718.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.15 and a beta of 2.76. Avrobio has a fifty-two week low of $11.96 and a fifty-two week high of $28.52.

Avrobio (NASDAQ:AVRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.02. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Avrobio will post -2.54 EPS for the current year.

Avrobio Company Profile

AVROBIO, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose in the United States. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are collected from patients and modified with a lentiviral vector to insert functional copies of the gene, which is defective in the target disease.

Further Reading: What is the quiet period?

Analyst Recommendations for Avrobio (NASDAQ:AVRO)

Receive News & Ratings for Avrobio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avrobio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

VOLVO AB/ADR Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts
VOLVO AB/ADR Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts
Mizuho Raises Alphabet Price Target to $1,650.00
Mizuho Raises Alphabet Price Target to $1,650.00
KeyCorp Begins Coverage on Winnebago Industries
KeyCorp Begins Coverage on Winnebago Industries
Amigo Holdings PLC Receives GBX 216.25 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages
Amigo Holdings PLC Receives GBX 216.25 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages
Unum Group Receives $34.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages
Unum Group Receives $34.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages
American Express Downgraded by Stephens
American Express Downgraded by Stephens


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report