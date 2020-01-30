Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Price Target Raised to $207.00

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) had its price target upped by Pivotal Research from $193.00 to $207.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on DECK. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Friday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Deckers Outdoor from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $177.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. Citigroup raised Deckers Outdoor from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $175.00 price objective on Deckers Outdoor and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Deckers Outdoor from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $185.15.

Shares of DECK opened at $176.60 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.47, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Deckers Outdoor has a one year low of $124.78 and a one year high of $180.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.65.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, Director John Mersman Gibbons sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.62, for a total transaction of $478,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,074,779.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO David Powers sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $425,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 91,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,553,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,200,320. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DECK. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 462 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 174.6% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 898 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and footwear under the Sanuk brand name.

