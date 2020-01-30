Imperial Capital Upgrades AlarmCom (NASDAQ:ALRM) to Outperform

Imperial Capital upgraded shares of AlarmCom (NASDAQ:ALRM) from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Imperial Capital currently has $57.00 target price on the software maker’s stock, up from their prior target price of $51.00. Imperial Capital also issued estimates for AlarmCom’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.29 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on ALRM. Roth Capital set a $51.00 price objective on AlarmCom and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. First Analysis raised AlarmCom from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AlarmCom from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised AlarmCom from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. AlarmCom presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $67.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALRM opened at $45.87 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.34, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.29. AlarmCom has a 12-month low of $41.06 and a 12-month high of $71.50.

AlarmCom (NASDAQ:ALRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $127.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.62 million. AlarmCom had a negative return on equity of 122.34% and a net margin of 10.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AlarmCom will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

In other AlarmCom news, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 10,000 shares of AlarmCom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.83, for a total value of $448,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,543,411.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in AlarmCom by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 579,446 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,001,000 after acquiring an additional 206,450 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in AlarmCom by 70.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 78,738 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,672,000 after acquiring an additional 32,677 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in AlarmCom by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,067,223 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,775,000 after acquiring an additional 15,894 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in AlarmCom by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 390,007 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,190,000 after acquiring an additional 53,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in AlarmCom by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 34,109 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. 99.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, thermostats, garage doors, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as live streaming, smart clip capture, secure cloud storage, video alerts, continuous HD recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

