Jefferies Financial Group Begins Coverage on Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT)

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $185.00 target price on the aerospace company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Elbit Systems’ Q4 2019 earnings at $2.22 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $6.55 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.84 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.89 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $2.16 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $7.65 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $8.05 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.45 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Elbit Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Elbit Systems from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd.

ESLT opened at $156.22 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.85. Elbit Systems has a twelve month low of $122.03 and a twelve month high of $167.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $159.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.37.

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The aerospace company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter. Elbit Systems had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 13.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Elbit Systems will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,623 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,084,000 after buying an additional 2,154 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elbit Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,400,000. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 5,080 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elbit Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,047,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,494 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.71% of the company’s stock.

About Elbit Systems

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a range of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications worldwide. The company offers military aircraft and helicopter systems; commercial aviation systems and aero structures; unmanned aircraft systems and unmanned surface vessels; electro-optic and countermeasures systems; land vehicle systems; munitions; command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance and cyber systems; electronic warfare and signal intelligence systems; and commercial cyber security products.

