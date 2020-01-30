Jefferies Financial Group Begins Coverage on Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT)

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $185.00 target price on the aerospace company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Elbit Systems’ Q4 2019 earnings at $2.22 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $6.55 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.84 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.89 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $2.16 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $7.65 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $8.05 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.45 EPS.
A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Elbit Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Elbit Systems from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd.
ESLT opened at $156.22 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.85. Elbit Systems has a twelve month low of $122.03 and a twelve month high of $167.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $159.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.37.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,623 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,084,000 after buying an additional 2,154 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elbit Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,400,000. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 5,080 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elbit Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,047,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,494 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.71% of the company’s stock.
About Elbit Systems
Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a range of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications worldwide. The company offers military aircraft and helicopter systems; commercial aviation systems and aero structures; unmanned aircraft systems and unmanned surface vessels; electro-optic and countermeasures systems; land vehicle systems; munitions; command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance and cyber systems; electronic warfare and signal intelligence systems; and commercial cyber security products.
Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income
Receive News & Ratings for Elbit Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elbit Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.