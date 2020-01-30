CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH (NYSE:CMO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America started coverage on shares of CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH (NYSE:CMO) in a report published on Monday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.50.

NYSE CMO opened at $8.23 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.88. The company has a current ratio of 12.19, a quick ratio of 12.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.66. The stock has a market cap of $773.88 million, a PE ratio of 20.45 and a beta of 0.71. CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH has a 12 month low of $7.00 and a 12 month high of $9.25.

CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH (NYSE:CMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15. CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH had a negative net margin of 18.32% and a positive return on equity of 6.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This is a positive change from CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.29%. CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH’s dividend payout ratio is 176.47%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH by 11.9% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 25,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH by 11.8% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 28,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 3,010 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH by 11.3% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 35,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH by 14.1% in the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 32,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 4,015 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH by 65.2% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 4,752 shares during the period. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH

Capstead Mortgage Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It invests in a portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities primarily consisting of short-duration adjustable-rate mortgage securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, or by an agency of the federal government.

