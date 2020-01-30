Raymond James Downgrades Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) to Market Perform

Raymond James downgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Shenandoah Telecommunications from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine lowered Shenandoah Telecommunications from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Shenandoah Telecommunications from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Shenandoah Telecommunications from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Shenandoah Telecommunications from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $46.75.

Shares of SHEN stock opened at $41.43 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.66 and a beta of 0.43. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a fifty-two week low of $29.61 and a fifty-two week high of $51.18.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $155.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.96 million. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 12.28%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,535,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $174,694,000 after acquiring an additional 139,511 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,312,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $127,602,000 after acquiring an additional 88,193 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,207,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,377,000 after acquiring an additional 338,910 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,013,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,183,000 after acquiring an additional 9,273 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 954,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,346,000 after acquiring an additional 113,516 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.37% of the company’s stock.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Profile

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides wireless, cable, and wireline telecommunications services to customers and other telecommunications providers. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Wireline. The Wireless segment provides digital wireless mobile services; and wireless mobility communications network products and services.

