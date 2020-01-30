Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) Cut to “Market Perform” at Svb Leerink

Svb Leerink downgraded shares of Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Svb Leerink currently has $24.00 price target on the stock. Svb Leerink also issued estimates for Mylan’s Q4 2019 earnings at $1.29 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $4.31 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.29 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.54 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.67 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.13 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.77 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Mylan from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Evercore ISI reiterated a buy rating on shares of Mylan in a research report on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mylan from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mylan from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Mylan from an overweight rating to an equal rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.92.

NASDAQ MYL opened at $22.10 on Monday. Mylan has a 12 month low of $16.63 and a 12 month high of $32.23. The stock has a market cap of $11.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.06, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. Mylan had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 18.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mylan will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Mylan news, insider Goulds Bruce 8,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MYL. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in Mylan by 83.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Mylan during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in Mylan during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Mylan by 92.9% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mylan by 570.7% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 2,551 shares during the period. 85.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mylan Company Profile

Mylan N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic, branded-generic, brand-name, and over-the-counter (OTC) pharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers active pharmaceutical ingredients and finished dosage forms; and antiretroviral medicines to treat HIV/AIDS.

