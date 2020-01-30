BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Cut to “Neutral” at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have $41.00 price objective on the auto parts company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $43.00.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $41.00 target price on BorgWarner and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Oppenheimer set a $47.00 target price on BorgWarner and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. TheStreet upgraded BorgWarner from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Barclays reiterated a buy rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on BorgWarner in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.36.

Shares of NYSE BWA opened at $35.29 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.32. The firm has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.85. BorgWarner has a 52 week low of $30.71 and a 52 week high of $46.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 7.43%. BorgWarner’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that BorgWarner will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWA. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in BorgWarner by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 447,178 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $18,772,000 after purchasing an additional 29,618 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $450,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 383,121 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $16,083,000 after buying an additional 5,664 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,429,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 95,970 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,029,000 after buying an additional 23,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

