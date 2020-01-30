Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Upgraded at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has $17.00 price target on the oil and gas producer’s stock, up from their previous price target of $16.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Cfra cut shares of Marathon Oil from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Siebert Williams Shank started coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They set a hold rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of Marathon Oil from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Marathon Oil from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.93.

NYSE MRO opened at $11.75 on Monday. Marathon Oil has a 12 month low of $11.06 and a 12 month high of $18.93. The stock has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 2.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.10. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 5.56%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Marathon Oil will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is currently 28.17%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 99,587 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 29,994 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 17.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,715,967 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $21,055,000 after purchasing an additional 258,333 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the fourth quarter valued at $2,634,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 8.2% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 37,370 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 212.2% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 937,597 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,504,000 after purchasing an additional 637,242 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company in the United States, Equatorial Guinea, the United Kingdom, and Libya. It operates in two segments, United States and International. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

