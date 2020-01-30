e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Rating Increased to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has $20.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. William Blair restated a buy rating on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty from an equal rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. e.l.f. Beauty has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.70.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

e.l.f. Beauty stock opened at $15.71 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.40 and a 200-day moving average of $16.55. e.l.f. Beauty has a one year low of $6.70 and a one year high of $19.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The company has a market cap of $782.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.50, a P/E/G ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 2.29.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 8.09%. The company had revenue of $67.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 41,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total value of $807,395.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Tpg Growth Ii Advisors, Inc. sold 3,565,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.73, for a total transaction of $56,086,101.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,711,089 shares of company stock valued at $58,658,955 over the last quarter. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ELF. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the third quarter worth approximately $98,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the third quarter worth approximately $121,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the third quarter worth approximately $140,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the third quarter worth approximately $161,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the third quarter worth approximately $175,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.26% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, a beauty company, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. brand name worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products, as well as kits and tools. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce and e.l.f.

Read More: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.